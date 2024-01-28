GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 3.3 %

PVH traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. 1,008,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.