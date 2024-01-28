GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 10,173 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 28,612,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,740,360. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

