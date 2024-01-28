Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, hitting $357.15. 183,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $384.25. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.