Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,286 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

