Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $106.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

