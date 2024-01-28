Versor Investments LP Has $796,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $111.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.