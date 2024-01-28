Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 994 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

