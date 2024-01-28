Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $325.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.