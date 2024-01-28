Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 360 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

