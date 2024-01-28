iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.