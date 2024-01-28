Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 444.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 334.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 on Friday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $756.79 and a 200-day moving average of $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

