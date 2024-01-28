GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $423.81. 37,137,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

