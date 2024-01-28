Hobart Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. 53,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,744. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average of $205.15.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.