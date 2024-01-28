Hobart Private Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 2.1% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 306,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.96. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

