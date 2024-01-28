Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Hobart Private Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.70. 9,120,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

