F M Investments LLC Sells 125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $292.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

