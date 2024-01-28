Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $645,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

LIN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

