Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 15,669 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.