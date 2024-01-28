Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 208 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toro by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

