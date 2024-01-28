Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 359,871 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,871 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 3.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.06% of TotalEnergies worth $102,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TTE opened at $65.54 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

