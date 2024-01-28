Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

