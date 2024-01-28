PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $41.14.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

