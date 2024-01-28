Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 191 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $84,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $374.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

