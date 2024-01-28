Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

