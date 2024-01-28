Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,869 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

