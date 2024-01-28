ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

