NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.75 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

