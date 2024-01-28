Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $377.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $392.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

