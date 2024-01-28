Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

