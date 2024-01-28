Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

