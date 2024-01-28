Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Price Performance
SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.