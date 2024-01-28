Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. 339,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,755. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.