Ardent Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,285 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $157.50. 5,997,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

