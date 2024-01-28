Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes $202,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $50.86. 1,566,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

