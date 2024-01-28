Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $97,000 Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,695 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,557,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 3.4 %

ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.14.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

