Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 390,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,244. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

