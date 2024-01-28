Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HLI stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,861. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

