Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 832.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 101,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 50,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

