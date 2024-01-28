Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

REGN traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $940.05. 460,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,319. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $958.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $871.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $825.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

