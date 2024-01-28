Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 114 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

NYSE CRL traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.28. 924,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,251. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

