Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. 33,478,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,186,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

