Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth $22,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ASR traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.16. 71,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $5.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

