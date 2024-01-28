Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

