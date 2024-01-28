Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.7 days.
Safran Stock Up 0.2 %
Safran stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. Safran has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $189.49.
Safran Company Profile
