Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.7 days.

Safran Stock Up 0.2 %

Safran stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. Safran has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

