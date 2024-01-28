F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,856 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.63. 1,296,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average is $242.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.29 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

