Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,183,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,278,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 2.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $348,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

