DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 487,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.