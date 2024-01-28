Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

