GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Position Increased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,466. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

