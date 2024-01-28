GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 1.6 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.